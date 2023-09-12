First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $449.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,929. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.56 and its 200 day moving average is $427.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

