Family Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,223 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,569,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.57 and its 200-day moving average is $258.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.