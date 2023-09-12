Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/5/2023 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2023 – Catalent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 8/30/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %
CTLT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
