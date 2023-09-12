Fred Alger Management LLC Has $90.15 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 335,564.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536,903 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $90,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 84.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.15. 475,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,250. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,253,903 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.