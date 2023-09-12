Harding Loevner LP Has $248.67 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,064,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $248,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.