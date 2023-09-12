Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 166,589 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Solar worth $101,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.03. 593,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,984. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

