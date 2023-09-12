Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,681 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $106,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.34. 885,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,954. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

