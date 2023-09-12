First Western Trust Bank Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.07. The company had a trading volume of 361,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.58. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

