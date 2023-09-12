First Western Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $697.11. 85,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $705.61 and its 200-day moving average is $680.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

