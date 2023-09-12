Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $153,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

