First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,796 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 1.19% of Entegris worth $143,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

