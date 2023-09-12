First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,605 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in IAC were worth $108,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.