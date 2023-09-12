First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 82,755 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,755 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.