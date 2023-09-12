CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Lessened by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,166 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $70,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $510,912.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.65. 12,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

