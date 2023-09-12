Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $36,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

