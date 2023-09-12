First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $61.56 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,754 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.07% of PDD worth $61,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

