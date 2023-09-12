First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.33% of Fortive worth $79,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after buying an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 425,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

