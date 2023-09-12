First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 46,528 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,528 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

