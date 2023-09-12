First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 74,709 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,709 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $49,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 817,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,568. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

