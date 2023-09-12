First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.10% of American Water Works worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,099. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

