NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.17% of NICE worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $184.52. 159,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,679. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

