First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 1,803 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,400. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.99. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.