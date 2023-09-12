SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 547,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

