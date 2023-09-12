iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,604,623 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

