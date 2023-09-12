Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 2,398,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,069. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

