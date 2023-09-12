Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,623.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $44.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 189,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

