Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

