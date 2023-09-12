Kitty Chung Buys 5,800 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Kitty Chung acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$23.20 ($14.97) per share, with a total value of A$134,560.00 ($86,812.90).

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Goodman Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

