Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $824,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $502,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRMA stock remained flat at $31.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.