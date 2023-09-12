Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 36.24% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.