Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,100. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
