Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 324,436 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 722,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,836,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. 242,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

