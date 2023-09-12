Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CFO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 14,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,884. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

