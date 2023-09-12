Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. 296,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,518. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.68 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Further Reading

