Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 494,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

