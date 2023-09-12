Insider Buying: Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Buys 33,333 Shares of Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Karen Robbins acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$39,999.60 ($25,806.19).

Karen Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Karen Robbins acquired 41,666 shares of Abacus Storage King stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.20 ($32,257.55).

Abacus Storage King Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Storage King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Storage King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.