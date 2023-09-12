Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $457.58. The company had a trading volume of 200,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $471.15.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,703 shares of company stock worth $25,129,310. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

