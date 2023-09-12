Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.41. The company had a trading volume of 983,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $598.16.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

