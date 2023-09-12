Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.12. 16,294,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,971,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,263.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

