Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.57% of MercadoLibre worth $374,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,404.26. 138,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,160. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.