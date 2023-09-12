Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $175.01 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of AON worth $175,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $334.48. The stock had a trading volume of 293,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,579. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

