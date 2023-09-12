Front Row Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 826,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

