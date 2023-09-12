Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 151,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,968. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

