Foxhaven Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,785 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,526,000. Booking accounts for about 3.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,182.10. 39,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,612. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,007.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,749.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

