Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. 338,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,608. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

