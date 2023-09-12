Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average is $218.86. The stock has a market cap of $868.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

