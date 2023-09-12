The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 766.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.45.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

