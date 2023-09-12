Family Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.52. The company has a market capitalization of $326.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.