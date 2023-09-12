The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. 2,197,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

