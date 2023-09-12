Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 7,982,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,680,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

